Andi

The Andi Tote

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At Shopbop

Fabric: Nylon and recycled plastic Optional pouch included Can be worn 3 different ways (tote, crossbody and backpack) Packable Non-slip shoulder straps Luggage attachment Yoga mat attachment Camo print Zip at top Patch exterior pockets Patch interior pockets Optional adjustable strap Lined Weight: 18oz / 0.51kg Imported, Taiwan Style #ANDII30002