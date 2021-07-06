Modcloth x Barbie

The Americana Dream High Waist Bikini Bottom

Product details Item No.1000010097662 We are more than excited to present you with this ModCloth x Barbie collab as it celebrates our values of diversity, inclusivity, female empowerment, as well as our love for vintage Americana fashion, that are shared with the icon of style herself, Barbie! This limited-edition take on a classic 1950s swim silhouette designed in collaboration with Barbie is ready to evoke some nostalgic Americana vibes this summer. From California to Cancun, this white bikini bottom from our ModCloth x Barbie collab is a stunning look no matter where you flaunt it. Made with built-in SPF 50 to protect your precious skin, this pair of ModCloth-exclusive swim bottoms boasts an exclusive, bright-hued red and blue striped print atop the white background that is inspired by 1950s Hollywood glamour as well as prints found in Barbie’s own style archives. We’re teaming this high-waisted beauty with the matching top for fun, throwback style! 82% Polyester, 18% Elastane. Hand wash. Fully lined. Imported