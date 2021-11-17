Hill House Home

The Amal Skirt

This is the ultimate summer skirt. We took classic white poplin and dressed it up with Broderie Anglaise, a traditional needlework technique that creates delicate cut outs towards the bottom of the skirt. We added lining to make sure this dress is perfectly opaque and ready for any occasion. Wear it with black gladiator sandals and a bikini for a pool-ready look or swap in wedges and a statement earring for an evening out.