Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Travel
Away
The Aluminum Edition
$495.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Away
Away aluminum edition luggage
Featured in 1 story
Trendy Gifts For Your Mom Based On Her Horoscope
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
Samsonite
Unisex Neopulse 30" Spinner
$339.99
$233.99
from
Jet
BUY
Away
The Bigger Carry-on Aluminum Edition
$495.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
Aluminum Bigger Carry On
$495.00
from
Away
BUY
Sindermore
Aluminum-alloy Hardshell Suitcase
$389.00
$311.20
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Away
Away
The Large
$295.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Everywhere Bag
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Bigger Carry-on
$245.00
from
Away
BUY
Away
The Kids’ Carry-on
$195.00
from
Away
BUY
More from Travel
elago
Airpods Silicone Duo Case
$12.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Titanker
Anti-theft Bike Lock Chain
$13.99
$10.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Patagonia
Black Hole 90l Duffel
$149.00
$111.99
from
Backcountry
BUY
Smilenut
Folding Travel Hangers (12-pack)
$11.48
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted