Meet Lee Miller, your new heroine – and the subject of Whitney Scharer’s absolutely engrossing debut novel. As legend has it, Lee’s modeling career began after she physically bumped into the influential Conde Nast into the street. At 23, Lee left her thriving modeling career for Paris, where she pursued a career in photography. She also fell in love. Madly in love. With Man Ray, the most famous photographer of his time. Scharer’s book combines historical tension with an ample amount of sheer sexiness.