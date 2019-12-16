Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Bottega Veneta
The Accessories That’ll Make Your Nye Outfit Shine
£1145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Matches Fashion
The Pouch Intrecciato Small Leather Clutch
Need a few alternatives?
Coach
Alexa Turnlock Clutch
$195.00
$117.00
from
Coach
BUY
H&M
Faux Fur Clutch
$59.99
$30.99
from
H&M
BUY
Amazon
Acrylic Clutch
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Little Liffner
Oyster Croc-effect Leather Clutch
$650.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Bottega Veneta
Bottega Veneta
Large Intrecciato Leather Card Holder
C$350.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Large Intrecciato Leather Card Holder
$290.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Large The Pouch Leather Clutch
$2700.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Leather Billfold Wallet
$460.00
from
MR PORTER
BUY
More from Clutches
Coach
Alexa Turnlock Clutch
$195.00
$117.00
from
Coach
BUY
H&M
Faux Fur Clutch
$59.99
$30.99
from
H&M
BUY
Amazon
Acrylic Clutch
$55.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Little Liffner
Oyster Croc-effect Leather Clutch
$650.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted