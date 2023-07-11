Thayers

Alcohol-free Hydrating Rose Witch Hazel Facial Toner

$10.95 $9.01

Buy Now Review It

Gentle Face Toner: Alcohol-free and formulated to soothe, tone, hydrate, and balance the pH level of skin; This face toner helps reduce the look of pores, balance oily skin, and maintain the skin's moisture barrier; Improves skin texture by 22% 98 Percent Natural Origin Ingredients: Made with certified organic Witch Hazel grown and harvested exclusively for Thayers on a family farm in Connecticut, and certified organic Aloe Vera Unique Formulation: Thayers Witch Hazel extract is farm-to-bottle. It's picked by hand and made the old-fashioned way (via maceration) using water only and NEVER touching alcohol; Dermatologist tested for safety and 100 Percent cruelty free Proven Results: In just one use of this face toner, skin feels nourished, healthier, skin tone appears even, and skin is hydrated all day long. After one week of use, pores look reduced, skin looks clarified, and skin texture looks smoother. Non-comedogenic. Number 1 Toner Brand in America. Based on unit sales of toners as reported by Nielsen for the 52 week period ending 10/9/21 Flower Power. Thayers Alcohol-Free Rose Petal Witch Hazel Toner with Aloe Vera will make your skin bloom. Thayers remarkably soothing Rose Petal Toner is made with rose water, filet of aloe vera, and our proprietary Witch Hazel extract. Rose petals, which, through distillation, create the rosewater we use in our formula, are full of natural oils and sugars that help restore dehydrated skin and bring out a natural, dewy, glowing complexion. The natural astringent properties of rose petals work in tandem with witch hazel, tightening pores, controlling oil production, locking moisture in, and keeping free radicals out. Rosewater is also full of Vitamin C, which is crucial for collagen production, strengthening skin cells, and fading blemishes and scars. Thayers creates the only Witch Hazel products made of non-distilled extract from the Witch Hazel shrub, maintaining the highest levels of therapeutic tannins, the mild antioxidants that help your skin look and feel its best. These natural elixirs have been a fixture in medicine cabinets for generations. Once you use them, you’ll know why.