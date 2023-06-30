Teva

Women’s Original Universal Sandal

$55.00 $37.62

100% Polyester Imported Rubber sole NOTE: 'W' mentioned on the product box and product denotes 'Women's, not width Classic athletic sandal featuring hook-and-loop webbing straps with padded heel strap Contoured EVA footbed and midsole Zinc-based From a Grand Canyon raft in 1984 to docks, stoops, and sidewalks around the world, one of Teva’s very first sandal stands as a testament to timeless comfort and utilitarian style.