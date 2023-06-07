Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Prada
Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-edition 2000 Bag Rosso
$850.00
$765.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Fashionphile
Need a few alternatives?
The Row
Jules Nubuck Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2449.07
$4081.79
Net-A-Porter
Prada
Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$3100.00
Farfetch
Karl Lagerfeld
Lyon Demi Shoulder Bag
BUY
$155.00
$248.00
Karl Lagerfeld
Prada
Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-edition 2000 Bag Rosso
BUY
$765.00
$850.00
Fashionphile
More from Prada
Prada
Double Strap Terry Sandal (women)
BUY
$875.00
Nordstrom
Prada
Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$3100.00
Farfetch
Prada
Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-edition 2000 Bag Rosso
BUY
$765.00
$850.00
Fashionphile
Prada
Bicolor Woven Logo Shopper Tote Bag
BUY
$1990.00
Bergdorf Goodman
More from Shoulder Bags
The Row
Jules Nubuck Shoulder Bag
BUY
$2449.07
$4081.79
Net-A-Porter
Prada
Prada Cleo Brushed Leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
$3100.00
Farfetch
Karl Lagerfeld
Lyon Demi Shoulder Bag
BUY
$155.00
$248.00
Karl Lagerfeld
Prada
Tessuto Nylon Mini Re-edition 2000 Bag Rosso
BUY
$765.00
$850.00
Fashionphile
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted