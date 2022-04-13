Opalhouse designed with Jungalow

Terra Cotta Vase

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Specifications Dimensions (Overall): 6.89 Inches (H) x 7.13 Inches (W) x 7.13 Inches (D) Weight: 2.02 Pounds Finish: Glazed Placement: Tabletop Water Permeability: Watertight Material: Stoneware Care & Cleaning: Hand Wash TCIN: 83694561 UPC: 191908771113 Item Number (DPCI): 065-15-8322 Origin: Imported Description It's easy to add a touch of southwest flair to your decor with this Terracotta Vase from Opalhouse™ designed with Jungalow™. This terracotta vase makes a versatile home decor accent. It features a natural-hue artisanal finish for a textured, handcrafted look. This decorative vase looks great empty or filled with flowers or greenery to create a welcoming display. Pair with a terracotta bud vase or other decorative accents on your entryway console table, sideboard or shelf to decorate your space. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.