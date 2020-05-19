Tenga

Tenga Iroha Sakura Vibrator

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wildflower

Encased in a unique, supple silicone skin, the Iroha Sakura vibrator combines a sleek design with a powerful yet near silent motor. The Sakura allows you to pinch and please with its indented tip and rounded body. With a continuous running time of 60 mins and waterproof up to 50cm, the Iroha Sakura is the perfect vibrator for all your sexy playtimes. Comes complete with storage case that is also it's charging station, USB cable, wall adaptor, and user manual.