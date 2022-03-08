Sleeper

Tender Fighter Ruffled Shirred Silk Satin Set

$318.81

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Sleeper's 'Tender Fighter' knockout pajama set is made from silk-satin that feels light and smooth against skin. The top has a flexible shirred bodice and tie-fastening straps, while the shorts have a distinct silhouette inspired by boxing styles - note the branded patch at the elasticated waistband. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size Designed for a slightly loose fit Elasticated at the waist for a comfortable fit Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size Small View size guide Details & Care Black silk-satin Slips on 100% silk Dry clean