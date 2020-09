Gran Cerdo

Tempranillo, Rioja

£11.00

ORGANIC (UNCERTIFIED) / VEGAN Declassified Rioja, from a winemaker who dislikes playing by the rules. Lovely cherry colour in the glass, which carries through to the nose along with other red fruit and cassis. Surprisingly juicy and acidic for the grape, this has excellent acidity and a soft, fruity palate. Fresh on the finish, with a bit of length. A great anytime red.