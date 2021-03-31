SupperbTattoos

Temporary Tattoos – Lots Of Butterflies

$7.45

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

You do realize it looks real? People will stare at you! But only for days, not years The design rocks. The color pops. You can do and undo, but you will always be yourself. It's cool. Package include: 1 sheet of Supperb® temporary tattoo Sheet Size: 8" by 4"(20cm x 10cm). Size doesn't matter. Appearance does. Your temporary tattoo goes on any part of your body. Be ready to ignore questions like, "Hey, where did you get your body from?" You know what you want and you can do it. Now make a choice and make a difference. It's all about you. Easy and quick to apply and remove. You will know how to do it within seconds when you see instructions on the packaging. The designer's grandma put it on within 2 minutes with her dog watching and pushing. Supperb(TM) is a registered US brand. Over hundreds+ stylish and stunning designs and counting... https://www.etsy.com/shop/SupperbTattoos Premium material. Non-toxic veggie ink. Durable. It'll not wash off and will last for 1-3 days (If you don't rub it against clothes, it'll last even longer). Waterproof. Great for gentle water activities(surfing in tsunami does NOT count) Disclaimer: NOT for children under 3 years old. They should be scared of you wearing tattoo and cry.