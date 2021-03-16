United States
CLIMAREST
Tempa King Cotton Cooling Down Alternative Gusseted Pillow
$36.00$19.97
At Nordstrom Rack
Keep calm and cool with TempaSleep cotton cooling down alternative gusseted pillow. Cooling technology is applied to 233 thread count 100% cotton with ice blue satin piping. Featuring a 2" gusset and filled with a hypoallergenic down alternative high loft fiber fill, this single pillow is perfect for all sleep positions. TempaSleep is a scientifically proven cooling technology that keeps your body temperature even while you sleep by cooling you down when you get too warm.