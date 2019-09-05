Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
Teleflora
Teleflora Peaceful Zen Garden
$59.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Teleflora
Easy-care succulents are arranged in a brown bamboo container among river rocks and natural river canes. Orientation: All-Around
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
RoseforU
Dried Phalaris
$13.50
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Teleflora
DETAILS
Teleflora
Our Best Sellers
from
Teleflora
BUY
DETAILS
Teleflora
Teleflora's Dazzling Dahlias - Deluxe
from
Teleflora
BUY
More from Plants
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Sloth Rattan Wall Planter
$69.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
CB2
Coastline Planter
$10.95
$8.99
from
CB2
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Silver Philodendron
$26.00
from
The Sill
BUY
DETAILS
The Sill
Fiddle Leaf Fig
$29.00
from
The Sill
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted