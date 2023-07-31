Lancôme

Teint Idole Ultra Care & Glow

$75.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: An unprecedented neo-glow foundation technology that gives your complexion a 24H supercharged natural healthy glow. All-day fresh, this medium buildable glow foundation highlights your features & catches the light naturally. 24h healthy glow Medium buildable coverage No transfer. No fading. No settling in fine lines 82% glow-boosting serum base Powered by hyaluronic acid & mandelic acid Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid: the secret to plump, hydrated and super soft skin lies within hyaluronic acid. Naturally occurring in the body, we lose 1% of hyaluronic acid each year, so topical application is essential to moisturise, reduce inflammation, prevent water loss and boost skin’s elasticity and plumpness, in order to relieve the look of fine lines. Pair it with: Lancome Lash Idole Waterproof Mascara Lancome Advanced Genifique Hydrogel Melting Mask Lancome Hydra Zen Day Cream Lancome Clarifique Dual Essence