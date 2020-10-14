TEREZ & HONOR

Teeth Whitening Pen – 3 Count

$19.99 $15.99

Buy Now Review It

★ GENTLE & EFFECTIVE - Teeth whitening doesn’t need to be painful anymore! With the gentle formula, the painless process does not give you any sensitivity. It helps remove years of stains, and brightens your teeth a few shades whiter with consecutive use. ★ PROFESSIONAL QUALITY - With our formula, you don’t have to pay for expensive procedures at the dentist, making it very simple and affordable to use to whiten your teeth. ★ REMOVES YEARS OF STAINS - This teeth whitening pen takes away years of stains caused by coffee, tea, soda, smoking, wine and more with it’s powerful, yet gentle ingredients. Finally you can get the white, bright smile you’ve been waiting for. ★ USE ANYWHERE - Terez & Honor Teeth Whitening Pen is small enough so that you can easily pack it in your purse or briefcase wherever you go and use it whenever you want to. ★ INNOVATIVE TUBE DESIGN - The teeth white pen features a durable twist mechanism with a soft brush tip that gently paints each tooth and its crevices for a complete whitening experience. The transparent tube allows you see exactly how much product is left. Whiten your teeth on-the-go with the Terez & Honor Teeth Whitening Pen. Get the professional level whitening you’ve been wanting! Benefits: Removes years of stains Travel-Friendly Professional Quality Gentle Ingredients Affordable Whitening ★Comes with 3-Pens of Teeth Whitening Pack!★ Easy-to-Use Directions Clean and dry teeth Twist bottom until gel dispenses Smile and apply a thin layer to teeth Relax smile after 60 seconds Enjoy your new smile Helpful Tips For first use, you may need more twisting. Avoid eating or drinking for 30 minutes after treatment. Use twice daily until your teeth have reached your desired shade of white.