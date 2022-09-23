J. Crew

Teddy Sherpa Topcoat

Size & Fit Classic fit. Body length: 37 1/4". Sleeve length: 32 1/2". Hits above knee. Product Details Let it be known, once you're wrapped up in our famously plush teddy sherpa, you may never want to take it off. This updated silhouette draws inspiration from our lady day style, with a single-breasted closure and just-above-the-knee length. 100% polyester. Point collar. Button closure. Welt pockets. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM543.