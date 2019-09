APL

Techloom Pro White Sneakers

$140.00

The one piece woven upper that features innovative performance textiles creates a truly intriguing visual of different knit patterns, color palettes, levels of depth, and intricacy not seen in other footwear. Cushioning is provided by our new Propelium® midsole/outsole for extreme comfort and clean looks. The Women's TechLoom Pro is truly where fashion and athletics intersect. Standard normal width sizing. 8mm drop. Wt. 6.8 oz.