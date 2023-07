Bellroy

Tech Kit Compact

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Bellroy

Design insights Fits all your tech accessories in one slim pouch Zips out flat for easy access Stretch mesh pockets store a charging brick and standard mouse Elastic loops organize cables, earbuds and more Smooth-action zips for easy access Softshell body lets it squeeze into tight spaces Backed by our 3 year warranty Show more +