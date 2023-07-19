AYYUFE

Teardrop Rhinestone Collar Bib Statement Necklace

$13.09 $11.49

Buy Now Review It

At Walmart

Specifications: Give you a dazzling and charming look. Make you impressive at anytime on any occasion. Combination of fashionable and luxury designs, great gift for your loved one. Type: Necklace Gender: Women's Theme: Beauty Style: Fashion Material: Alloy, Rhinestone Occasions: Wedding, Evening Party, Banquet, Gift, Dating, etc Features: Statement Jewelry, Collar Necklace, Teardrop Rhinestone Diameter: 14cm/5.51" (Approx.) Notes: Due to the light and screen setting difference, the item's color may be slightly different from the pictures. Please allow slight dimension difference due to different manual measurement. Package Includes: 1 x Necklace Give you a dazzling and charming look. Make you impressive at anytime on any occasion. Combination of fashionable and luxury designs, great gift for your loved one. error: We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.