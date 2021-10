P.F. Candle Co.

Teakwood & Tobacco Candle

Musky and sweet with tobacco, leather, patchouli and woody teak. The Teakwood & Tobacco Candle by P.F. Candle Co is a real cult favourite. The fragrance is sweet and musky thanks to the balanced combination of tobacco, leather, patchouli and teak. Pepper, sandalwood and a hint of orange elevate the base, adding warmth and perfectly finishing off the scent. The result is refined and sexy, without being overpowering.