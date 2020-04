Plants.com

Teak Succulent Garden

$129.99

Buy Now Review It

At Plants.com

Nothing adds a touch of chic like teak. Just look what it does for our succulent garden. A medley of hardy plants designed with natural accents in a carved, basin-style teak wood planter. This one will not go unnoticed. Plant Perk: Succulents placed in an office or near a desk will help improve memory and focus.