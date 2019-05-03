Search
Products fromShopHandbagsTop Handle
Dooz

Taurus Céleste Bag

$465.00
At Dooz
Made in USA (Los Angeles, CA) Italian lambskin 100% cotton lining Signature silver hardware Embossed Taurus logo 2-way strap Magnetic front flap 2 pockets Hand-painted edges Dust bag included
Featured in 1 story
25 Gifts That'll Wow Your Fashion-Obsessed Mom
by Ray Lowe