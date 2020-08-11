United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Adidas Originals by Alexander Wang
Taupe B-ball Soccer Sneakers
$250.00$75.00
At SSENSE
Low-top quilted suede sneakers in taupe. Round toe. Lace-up closure. Textile logo patch at tongue. Padded collar. Logo embossed in black at white leather heel tab. Signature leather stripes in white at sides. Embossed rubberized logo trim in off-white at heel counter. Boost™ midsole in white. Treaded rubber outsole in white. Supplier color: Clear granite Upper: leather. Sole: rubber. Imported.