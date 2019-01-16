After Inked

Tattoo Moisturizer & Aftercare Lotion

$17.36

Buy Now Review It

After Inked is the World's most valuable and respected brand in the tattoo, piercing and permanent makeup industry! Daily skin moisturizer for new and existing tattoos. It can also be used on any permanent makeup procedure on lips, brows, eyeliner and areola, as well as an after-laser tattoo removal moisturizer lotion. After Inked is Formulated for Perfection and the Premium brand used and recommended by World-Renowned Tattoo Artists. Made in USA.