AllModern

Tate Table Lamp

$59.99 $45.00

Buy Now Review It

At AllModern

The clean lines and rectangular silhouette are two reasons we love this lamp. The rectangular base of this table lamp is made from engineered wood and is covered in leather. On top is a rectangular fabric shade that covers a 60W bulb. The on/off switch is conveniently located in-line for easy access. Pro tip: The general rule of thumb is to have the bottom of the shade eye level when you are sitting next to the lamp.