Chill & Slay

Tassel Hanging Chair

$216.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chill & Slay

PRODUCT INFORMATION Details The macrame swing net chair is made from handmade knitted cotton rope, soft and adrorable, can be used as a comfy cradle, hanging swing reading chair, relaxing meditation chair-make a super nice relaxing time.Leave it outside is no problem cause the stainless steel material.Cotton Rope material is great addtion to home, bedrom, living room, kid's roon, bedroom and so on, also add charm to garden, porch,yard, patio,deck and outdoor.Meanwhile, nice gift for family and friends. Content + Care -Material:Powder-coated steel and Handwoven cotton rope-The support point of the hanging hammock must be firm and the suspension height should not exceed 1M to prevent accidental fall and injury-Secured payment gateways powered by Paypal and Stripe-Dispatch within 3-5 business days-Personalized after-sale service