Better Love

Tap Dancer Clitoral Splash-proof Stimulator

$69.99

The White Tap Dancer Stimulator from Better Love is about to become your go-to stimulator. This handheld clitoral stimulator features TAPPLEASURE Technology™ which mimics the human touch. This industry leading technology is similar to methods used in acupuncture, massage and physical therapy that stimulates nerves and their endings through tap response. Being 100% waterproof means you can use the Tap Dancer™ anywhere your imagination can take you, especially with the curved design that allows the shape to fit perfectly in the palm of your or your partner's hand. TAPPLEASURE Technology™ 6 Unique Modes Ergonomic Design Splash-Proof USB Rechargeable 70 Minute Runtime 150 Minute Full Charge Time Materials: ABS Plastic & Body-Safe Silicone error: We aim to show you accurate product information. Manufacturers, suppliers and others provide what you see here, and we have not verified it.