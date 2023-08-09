Tan-Luxe

Tan-luxe The Face Illuminating Self-tan Drops

Achieve a golden, sun-kissed complexion (without the harmful UV rays) with Tan-Luxe’s The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops; a multi-award winning formula that works synergistically with your usual skincare regime, by adding a few drops to your favourite serums and moisturisers for a customisable glow. Enriched with skin-boosting and hydrating Raspberry Seed Oil, Vitamin E and Aloe Vera, the liquid tan-in-a-bottle helps to minimise skin imperfections, unify uneven skin tone and enhance your skin with a luminous radiance without any streaks to give it away. Housed in a glass bottle topped with a pipette dispenser for ultimate control and fuss-free application. Paraben-free.