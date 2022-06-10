Tammy Fender

Tammy Fender Bulgarian Lavender Body Oil

A Soothing, Aromatic + Nutritive Body Oil Crafted For Everyday With Pure Bulgarian Lavender This Formula Is A Well-Loved Favorite, Richly Nourishing + Hydrating, And Bringing A Supple Radiance & Softness To The Skin - Fans Describe Its Scent Of Pure Lavender As Clean, Serene + Exquisite Paraben-Free, Sulfate-Free, Cruelty-Free Tammy Fender's Ingredients Are Meticulously Sourced, With Many Either Wildcrafted Or Organically Grown Every Jar + Bottle Holds Our Loving Care, Blended In Small Batches & Packaged By Hand Product Description The beautifying, rejuvenating, calming and soothing properties of Bulgarian Lavender blended with a synergy of nature’s finest nutrient oils seep deep into the skin; nourishing, protecting and increasing the flow of oxygen to the cells. Brand Story At Tammy Fender, our 100% botanical formulas are crafted to enrich, purify and protect skin. The results are deeply healing, ultra-nourishing, all-natural blends that work on the cellular level to perfect your skin.