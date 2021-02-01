Araks

Tamara Stretch-lace Soft-cup Bra

£84.00 £33.60

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

When beginning the design process, Araks considers how it can make something beautiful while being kind to the planet from beginning to the end. One way is to regard water waste and chemical management. Made in the USA in an OEKO-TEX® certified process, this brown 'Tamara' bra is cut from stretch-lace and has wire-free triangle cups. Wear it with the coordinating briefs.