Adore Me

Talulah Unlined Plus Set In Pink

$54.95 $39.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Me

The Talulah unlined plunge balcony bra is designed in a beautiful floral lace. The balconette cups provide full coverage with a sexy plunge. This set includes a garter belt and thong to complete the look. (Available in 38DD-46DDD).