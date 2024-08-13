Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Karen Millen
Tall Halter Jersey Stretch Sequin Wide Leg Jumpsuit
$238.00
$178.50
Buy Now
Review It
At KAREN MILLEN
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Calypso Wide Leg Denim Jumpsuit
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Reformation
Alex Mill
Standard Short Sleeve Jumpsuit
BUY
$195.00
Alex Mill
Abercrombie & Fitch
90s Relaxed Denim Jumpsuit
BUY
$130.00
Abercrombie & Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch
Strapless Denim Jumpsuit
BUY
$120.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
More from Karen Millen
Karen Millen
Disc Sequin Halter Mini Dress
BUY
$110.00
$222.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Tall Halter Jersey Stretch Sequin Wide Leg Jumpsuit
BUY
$178.50
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Slim Leg Pants
BUY
$190.40
$238.00
KAREN MILLEN
Karen Millen
Plus Size Tailored Crepe Mono Floral Blazer
BUY
$315.20
$394.00
KAREN MILLEN
More from Pants
Reformation
Calypso Wide Leg Denim Jumpsuit
BUY
$173.60
$248.00
Reformation
Summersalt
The Softest French Terry Tie-waist Pant
BUY
$59.50
$85.00
Summersalt
Dôen
Hilaire Pant
BUY
$228.00
Dôen
Roark
Layover Pants
BUY
$95.00
Roark
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted