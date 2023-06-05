Clinique

Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm

What are the benefits of Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm? Dissolves all forms of makeup, including waterproof mascara or eyeliner. Suitable for use across the entire face, including eyes. Transforms from a silky solid to an even silkier oil, so great for travel. Suitable for all skin types. Rinses cleanly and without leaving behind any residue. Non-drying formula. Formulated without parabens, phthalates or fragrance. Available in full (125ml) and travel/mini-size (30mL). What skin types or concerns are best treated by Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm? Suitable for use by all skin types, Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm is best used as the makeup removing, first step of your cleansing routine. For most people, following with a second cleanser (whether a gel, micellar, cream or otherwise) will be your best-practice routine for perfectly cleansed skin. How do you use Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm? Take a walnut-sized amount of Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm onto dry hands, and use fingertips to massage balm over dry skin. Pay particular attention to areas of matte, or waterproof makeup, massaging well until colour is completely dissolved. Wet hands and emulsify product, then rinse well with warm water (using a washcloth if preferred). Follow with your normal skin care routine. What is Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Balm free from? Free from parabens, phthalates and fragrance.