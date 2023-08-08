United States
FP Collection | Free People
Take Me To Texas Tall Boots
$378.00
At Free People
Style No. 76138395; Color Code: 010 Saddle up with these sleek Western-inspired boots, featured in a tall style and slouchy design for an ultra-cool twist. Features: Tall style, pull-on design, Western-inspired silhouette, leather fabrication, pointed toe, slouchy ankle details, pull straps, block heel Why We <3 It: Wear these boots with some tights and a sleek mini for an ultra elevated look. FP Collection Artisan crafted from fine leathers and premium materials, FP Collection shoes, bags and belts are coveted for their signature vintage aesthetic. Care/Import Import