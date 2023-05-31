Acne Studios

Tailored Trousers

$800.00

Buy Now Review It

At Acne Studios

Acne Studios black tailored trousers feature a topstitched leg and fold-up hem, detailed with side pockets and a back pocket. Cut to a regular fit with a low rise, flared leg and long length. Regular fit Low waist Straight leg Long length Topstitched leg pleats Fold-up hem Side pockets Back pocket Zipper fly Model is 181 cm / 5'9 and wears a size 36 Style ID: FN-WN-TROU000945 Shell: 100% Polyester, Pocket Lining: 100% Cotton