Coach

Tabby Shoulder Bag 26

$450.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coach

Polished pebble leather Inside zip and multifunction pockets Snap closure, leather lining Detachable short strap with 7" drop Detachable long strap with 21" drop for shoulder or crossbody wear 10 1/4" (L) x 6" (H) x 3 1/4" (W) Style No. CH857 See Bag Size