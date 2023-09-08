Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Coach
Tabby Chain Small Leather Clutch Crossbody
$295.00
$177.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Macy's
Need a few alternatives?
The Sak
Tess Sling Leather Crossbody
BUY
$88.96
$139.00
Macy's
Jason Wu
Cat Puffy Quilted Leather Small Crossbody
BUY
$74.43
$188.00
Macy's
Coach
Tabby Chain Small Leather Clutch Crossbody
BUY
$177.00
$295.00
Macy's
Kate Spade
Love Shack Heart Purse
BUY
$139.60
Kate Spade Surprise
More from Coach
Coach
Tabby Chain Small Leather Clutch Crossbody
BUY
$177.00
$295.00
Macy's
Coach
Pebbled Polished Shoulder Bag
BUY
$450.00
Neiman Marcus
Coach
Market Tote
BUY
£147.50
£395.00
Coach
Coach
Sienna Slide
BUY
$50.40
Coach Outlet
More from Cross-Body
The Sak
Tess Sling Leather Crossbody
BUY
$88.96
$139.00
Macy's
Jason Wu
Cat Puffy Quilted Leather Small Crossbody
BUY
$74.43
$188.00
Macy's
Coach
Tabby Chain Small Leather Clutch Crossbody
BUY
$177.00
$295.00
Macy's
J. Crew
Gracie Phone Bag
BUY
$59.50
J. Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted