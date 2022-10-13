T3

T3 Lucea 1.5″

$189.99 $151.99

Buy Now Review It

At T3

I love this T3 Lucea 1 1/2” flat iron! It has quickly become my favorite! I was first surprised how pretty it is! I love the white. Very chic! It gets hot very fast and has a neat way of changing the heat. You just push the button twice and it lets you adjust accordingly. What’s great about this feature is you won’t accidentally change your heat setting my accidentally tapping the button with your pinky because you just tap twice in a row! I love that it’s slightly rounded so I can get an awesome soft curl. I only have to do one pass when straightening and I love that too! It covers such a wide area and cuts my hair-styling time in half! It makes my hair shiny and no frizz! It has an auto shut off, which I need! This is very much worth the buy and anyone who tries it will fall I love like I did! Just a beautiful tool and makes my hair look just as beautiful! I give 5 stars for sure!! Review photo 1. Photo This action will open a modal dialog. Review photo 2. Photo This action will open a modal dialog. Review photo 3. Photo This action will open a modal dialog. Review photo 4. Photo This action will open a modal dialog.