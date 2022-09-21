United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Victoria's Secret
Swirl Eyelet Bustier
$109.00
At Victoria's Secret
This impossibly sweet bustier mixes together soft jersey and feminine eyelet trim. Finished with frilly ruffled details and pink bows. FOR LOVE & LEMONS FOR VICTORIA’S SECRET: An exclusive collaboration that blends dreamy confidence with thoughtful detailing, giving each piece a unique and feminine feel. Unlined Underwire Adjustable straps Back hook-and-eye closures Stretch jersey with eyelet trim Ribbon bow accents Hand wash, lay flat to dry Imported