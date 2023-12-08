Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
LVLY
Sweet Tooth + Flowers
$100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At LVLY
Need a few alternatives?
Patch
E-gift Card
BUY
£30.00
Patch
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
BUY
£16.00
Patch
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
BUY
$9.95
$44.95
Temple & Webster
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
More from LVLY
LVLY
Engagement Gift Package
BUY
$125.00
LVLY
LVLY
Native Posy
BUY
$70.00
LVLY
LVLY
Lvly Flower Jars
BUY
$70.00
LVLY
LVLY
Cute As Flower Jar
BUY
$80.00
LVLY
More from Plants
Patch
E-gift Card
BUY
£30.00
Patch
Patch
Silvy Satin Pothos
BUY
£16.00
Patch
Maddison Lane
3 Piece Viso Potted Faux Succulent Set
BUY
$9.95
$44.95
Temple & Webster
Anthropologie
Grecian Bust Pot
BUY
$28.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted