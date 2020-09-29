Lucky Brand

Sweater Coat

$149.00

Buy Now Review It

At Lucky Brand

Details Not sure if the weather permits for a coat or a sweater? Now you don't have to choose because we've got the perfect balance with this coat sweater. Designed with soft, warm yarns in a long length with added pockets for functionality. Open closure Long sleeves Fabric & Care 80RYLIC 13% NYLON 7% WOOL MACHINE WASH COLD WITH LIKE COLORS WASH IN A NET BAG ONLY NON-CHLORINE BLEACH WHEN NEEDED LAY FLAT TO DRY COOL IRON OR DRY CLEAN IMPORTED