United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Andover Mills
Suri Corner Desk
$156.99
At Wayfair
Looking to round out an unused corner of your living room with a handy study space? A corner desk like this is a space-conscious option for adding a workspace to your home. Crafted from a blend of pine and manufactured wood, it features an understated design perfect for a variety of home aesthetics. A single soft-close drawer and lower shelf round this piece out with handy storage space for office essentials.