Maybelline

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$7.99

Buy Now Review It

ALL DAY MATTE LIPSTICK: This highly pigmented matte liquid lipstick goes on smooth, lasts up to 16 hours, and is available in a range of super saturated shades including nude shades to classic red lipstick. Ink your lips in gorgeous, matte lip color. LIQUID LIPSTICK THAT STAYS AND SLAYS: SuperStay Liquid Lip Color lasts through the day, no matter how many bites, sips or kisses you throw its way! Glides on with the precision tip applicator and delivers deeply pigmented lipcolor that stays put all day. PUCKER UP: Layer on intense color that lasts with Superstay 24 hr Lipcolor, slay a matte lip with SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, renew with Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, or add gloss to any color with clear lip gloss topcoat. MAYBELLINE HAS WHAT YOU NEED to create any look--foundation, bb creams, concealers & highlighters to create a perfect canvas, eyeshadows, brow pencils & eyeliners for any eye look & lip products, from showstopping matte lipstick to au natural lip balms. REMOVE MAYBELLINE MAKEUP WITH MICELLAR WATER: Use Garnier Micellar Water as a gentle makeup remover at night, and as a facial cleanser in the morning to prep skin for Maybelline makeup. Intensely perfect, perfectly intense. Ink your lips in up to 16 hours of saturated matte with Maybelline New York’s Superstay Matte Ink™ Liquid Lipstick! This highly pigmented liquid matte lipstick features a unique arrow applicator for precise application. The formula is long-lasting and gives a flawless matte finish in 10 super-saturated shades ranging from classic red liquid lipstick to nude and bold bright lipstick shades. For easy removal, use with Maybelline's SuperStay Eraser lipstick remover.