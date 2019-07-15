Maybelline

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick, 2 Count

Intensely perfect, perfectly intense. Ink your lips in up to 16 hours of saturated matte with Maybelline New York's Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick! This highly pigmented liquid matte lipstick features a unique arrow applicator for precise application. The formula is long-lasting and gives a flawless matte finish in 10 super-saturated shades ranging from classic red liquid lipstick to nude and bold bright lipstick shades. For easy removal, use with Maybelline's SuperStay Eraser lipstick remover.