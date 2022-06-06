Maybelline

Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick

$21.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Saturated, inky matte lips that last. Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is a super intense, matte liquid lipstick that gives a flawless finish that stays put up to 16 hours. With a unique applicator, this lipstick may be applied with precision straight out of the bottle. Available in trend-driven shades inspired by the runway, with flattering options available for all skin tones. This smudge proof, budge proof formula is great if there's nothing you hate more than re-application. This intense liquid lipstick is made to last through meals. Why will I love the Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick? 10 trend-driven shades for all skin tones Transfer-resistant formula lasts up to 16 hours Precision applicator for on the go use No need for reapplication throughout the day