Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Maybelline
Superstay Matte Ink Lipstick
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
SuperStay Matte Ink Lipstick
Need a few alternatives?
e.l.f.
Srsly Satin Lipstick Nectar
BUY
£4.00
Superdrug
Fenty Beauty
Slip Shine Sheer Shiny Lipstick
BUY
£20.00
Harvey Nichols
Max Factor
Lipfinity Lipstick
BUY
£10.99
Boots
Huda Beauty
Liquid Matte Liquid Lipstick
BUY
£18.00
Boots
More from Maybelline
Maybelline
Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
BUY
$9.99
Superdrug
Maybelline
Colossal Curl Bounce Mascara
BUY
£8.99
£10.99
Superdrug
Maybelline
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink 20 Pioneer Liquid Lipstick
BUY
C$11.98
Instacart
Maybelline
Volum' Express The Falsies Mascara
BUY
$6.99
Target
More from Makeup
Benefit Cosmetics
24-hr Brow Setter Clear Brow Gel
BUY
$24.00
Sephora
Rare Beauty
Stay Vulnerable Glossy Lip Balm
BUY
$18.00
Sephora
Stila
Stay All Day® Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner
BUY
$23.00
Sephora
ILIA Beauty
Mini Limitless Lash Lengthening Mascara
BUY
$13.00
Sephora
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted