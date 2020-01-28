Black Superstar Shoes

£79.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adidas

Highlights Iconic design For over 50 years, the adidas Superstar sneaker has been the go-to of sport and street legends, connecting creators across cultures. Distinctive details The instantly recognisable shell toe is complemented by three serrated stripes and adidas Originals accents. Quality materials Always in style, this classic silhouette features full-grain leather for enhanced durability and comfort. Superstar Shoes The authentic low top with the shell toe. Originally made for basketball courts in the '70s. Celebrated by hip hop royalty in the '80s. The adidas Superstar shoe is now a lifestyle staple for streetwear enthusiasts. The world-famous shell toe feature remains, providing style and protection. Just like it did on the B-ball courts back in the day. Now, whether at a festival or walking in the street you can enjoy yourself without the fear of being stepped on. The serrated 3-Stripes detail and adidas Superstar box logo adds OG authenticity to your look. Specifications Lace closure Leather upper Iconic leather shoes Rubber outsole Product colour: Core Black / Core Black / Core Black Product code: EG4957